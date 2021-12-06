Saxo Markets announces bundled pricing plans in Singapore

Saxo Markets has launched pricing plans for clients in Singapore. The online trading and investment specialist offers bundle packages for investors.

According to the official announcement, Singapore is also the first international market where Saxo is rolling out its pricing plans. They are open to all new clients and will be made available to existing clients in the coming months. The company noted that there will be more markets to follow in the future.

Saxo Markets further explained that based on industry research, Singapore investors are looking for ease of use, ease of account opening, low fees and mobile access when it comes to online investment. They would value more data feeds and free trades, for instance, and less custody fees.