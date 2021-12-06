Saxo Markets announces bundled pricing plans in Singapore

Saxo Markets has launched pricing plans for clients in Singapore. The online trading and investment specialist offers bundle packages for investors.
According to the official announcement, Singapore is also the first international market where Saxo is rolling out its pricing plans. They are open to all new clients and will be made available to existing clients in the coming months. The company noted that there will be more markets to follow in the future.
Saxo Markets further explained that based on industry research, Singapore investors are looking for ease of use, ease of account opening, low fees and mobile access when it comes to online investment. They would value more data feeds and free trades, for instance, and less custody fees.
The elements that go into each bundle plan are hand-picked by pricing and product, based on Saxo’s insights from real clients. The most popular Gold bundle also reflects that – the research and insights from real clients indicate that most people find this the most accessible and efficient package to meet their investing needs.
We are excited to be bringing the bundle plans to our clients in Singapore. I do not believe that clients should have to have their broker sell their flow to hedge funds to get great pricing. Our pricing plans are designed with our clients in mind – for a very reasonable monthly charge, they contain all of the services and access that they have told us they love, and we have also removed the items that they don’t enjoy. We firmly believe in providing long term value for our clients, and the commitment from the clients in the form of choosing a pricing plan not only reduces costs and complexities for them, but also brings them much more value than the basic monthly bundle price. We’re giving Singaporeans more choice and control; they can remain on a plan with no monthly charge and their current rates if that suits them best.
Reynolds added:
There are already many things that bring stress and complexities to people’s lives. At Saxo, we believe access to financial markets and investing for the future should be made more accessible for more people. The pricing plans, with their simplicity and the great value that they bring, will make investing a more enjoyable and fuss-free experience for many more people in Singapore.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.