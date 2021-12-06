Saxo Bank’s FX volumes fall 12% MoM in November

Steffy Bogdanova
December 6, 2021 4:14 pm

Saxo Bank has released its trading metrics for November 2021. The company saw a 10.3% drop in overall trading volumes compared to the previous month. In November, its trading volumes stood at $292.2 billion with a total daily average of $13.3 billion. On yearly basis, however, this was 7.9% up from November 2020.

The company saw a month-over-month drop across all asset classes in November, including forex and equities.

Forex monthly trading volume came in at $99.2 billion, a 12.2% decrease compared to $113 billion registered in October 2021. This was even a more substantial fall compared to the same period last year with 15.6%.

The daily average volume with forex trading in November was $4.5 billion, down 11.8% MoM and 19.6% YoY.

The total monthly trading volume with equities dropped to $156.2 billion in November 2021, 9.9% from October’s 173.4.  The numbers were 42% up from November 2020, however.

In November, commodities monthly volumes came in at $30.1 billion and fixed income was $6.8 billion. This was a dip of 6.8% MoM and 2.9% MoM, respectively.

Earlier in November, Saxo Bank revealed that it has added nine new Crypto FX pairs to its TradingView offering.

