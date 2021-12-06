Saxo Bank’s FX volumes fall 12% MoM in November

Saxo Bank has released its trading metrics for November 2021. The company saw a 10.3% drop in overall trading volumes compared to the previous month. In November, its trading volumes stood at $292.2 billion with a total daily average of $13.3 billion. On yearly basis, however, this was 7.9% up from November 2020.

The company saw a month-over-month drop across all asset classes in November, including forex and equities.

Forex monthly trading volume came in at $99.2 billion, a 12.2% decrease compared to $113 billion registered in October 2021. This was even a more substantial fall compared to the same period last year with 15.6%.