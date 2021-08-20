Saxo Bank saw record 159K new clients in H1

The Saxo Bank Group announced its financial results for the first half of 2021 with strong client growth.

The Denmark-based Group record number of 790,000 active clients in H1 2021 and total clients’ assets reached DKK 595 billion. The firm onboarded 159,000 new trading clients.

The financial service provider reported net profit of DKK 512 million for the first six months, slightly down, compared to DKK 529 million for the same period last year.

Operating income stood at DKK 2.4 billion for the first half of 2021, registering a 5% uptick, compared to DKK 2.3 billion for the same period last year. EBITDA was DKK 963 million in H1 from DKK 967 million during the same period the previous year.