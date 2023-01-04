Saxo Bank’s FX volume falls 12%MoM in December but strengthens 27% YoY

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for December 2022. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered a small decline compared to the previous month but the numbers remained on an upward trend on yearly basis.

Last month’s total trading volume stood at $415.7 million. The number marked a 9.3% decrease from November’s $458.4 million. On yearly basis, however, the trading volumes jumped 15%.

The platform saw forex trading volume of $121.3billion in December, registering a 12% drop compared to previous month’s $138 billion. The numbers surged 26.8% compared to December 2021.