Saxo Bank’s FX volume up 39% YoY in November

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for November 2022. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered a jump in forex trading and sections of the market on monthly, as well as yearly basis.

Last month’s total trading volume stood at $458.4 million. The number marked a 6% increase from October’s $432.2 million. On yearly basis, the trading volumes jumped 32.7%.

The platform saw forex trading volume of $138 billion in November, registering a 7.9% rise compared to previous month’s $127.9 billion. The numbers also surged 39% compared to November 2021.