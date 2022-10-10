Saxo appoints Mads Dorf Petersen as Interim CFO

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank, has revealed that Mette Ingeman Pedersen is leaving the company. Mads Dorf Petersen has been appointed to take his place as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mads Dorf Petersen most recently served as Head of Commercial Finance at Saxo. He joined the firm in 2009 and during his time with Saxo, he has held a number of leadership positions within finance including Head of Business Planning and Analysis and Deputy Head of Group Finance.