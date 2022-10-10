Saxo appoints Mads Dorf Petersen as Interim CFO

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank, has revealed that Mette Ingeman Pedersen is leaving the company. Mads Dorf Petersen has been appointed to take his place as interim Chief Financial Officer.
Mads Dorf Petersen most recently served as Head of Commercial Finance at Saxo. He joined the firm in 2009 and during his time with Saxo, he has held a number of leadership positions within finance including Head of Business Planning and Analysis and Deputy Head of Group Finance.
We would like to thank Mette for her contribution to Saxo during the past year. She has helped further develop Global Finance & Legal to become a stronger business partner and enabler of our strategy. We wish Mette the very best in her future endeavours.
He added:
Mads Dorf Petersen will step in as interim CFO, he has been with Saxo for more than 13 years, is a strong leader and brings a deep understanding of both the bank, our strategy and the finance and legal area.
Saxo recently announced that it intends to become a public company through a merger with the blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC).
