Mads Dorf Petersen appointed as Saxo Bank CFO

On behalf of Saxo, I’m very happy to announce that Mads Dorf Petersen will continue in the role as CFO. Mads is an exceptional and positive person, a subject matter expert that is always curious to learn even more, and he is very well-liked and respected by his colleagues and team. His expertise and proven track record makes him the ideal person to lead our financial and legal operations and help us achieve our strategic goals.

Mads Dorf Petersen has been appointed as CFO at Saxo Bank in a permanent capacity after holding the position on an interim basis since Octobe r following Mette Ingeman Pedersen’s departure.

Having joined the bank in 2009, Mads Dorf Petersen has held various leadership roles within finance including Head of Business Planning and Analysis and Deputy Head of Group Finance.

Most recently, he served as Head of Commercial Finance at Saxo.

Mads Dorf Petersen, CFO commented:

I am excited and proud to take on this role, and not least continue the work with the many passionate and talented colleagues within the finance and legal area as well as the remaining great colleagues across the organisation. Saxo is serving more clients than ever before, and we look forward to welcoming many more over the coming years. The fact that Saxo is a prudent, regulated, and well-capitalised financial institution is one of the foundations of our success, and we remain fully committed to being ahead of the curve on these crucial areas as we continue to grow and further scale our business.

Earlier in December, the company revealed it has terminated its merger deal with blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC) due to “challenging market conditions” and is dropping plans for public listing.