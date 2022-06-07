Saxo Bank sees 18% MoM rise in forex trading in May

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for May 2022. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered small increases compared to the previous month, as well as on yearly basis.

Last month, the total trading volume came in at $421.6 million, seeing a 23% rise from April’s $342.6 million. On yearly basis, the trading volumes were 41.2% higher from May 2021.

Forex trading in May 2022 also witnessed an uptick compared to previous month. One of the main revenue contributors along with equities, forex numbers stood at $149.6 million, up by 18.5% compared to $126.20million the previous month. On yearly basis, there was a 43.4% increase.