Saxo Bank FX trading volume falls 17% MoM in April

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for April 2022. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider saw decreases across all sections of the market on monthly basis, however compared to the same period last year, the numbers were up.

The total month trading volume came in at $342.60 million, registering a 25.6% drop from March’s $460.40 million. On yearly basis, the trading volumes were 22.6% higher from April 2021.

April’s forex numbers, which is one of the main contributors to the company’s revenue along with equities, also saw a dip on monthly basis, registering $126.20 million, down 17% compared to $152.20 million the previous month. On yearly basis, there was almost no change.