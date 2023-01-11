Saxo Bank looking at Copenhagen IPO following failed SPAC acquisition

A month after Saxo Bank terminated the merger deal with blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC), the Denmark-based Group says there is still a chance for an IPO.

Saxo CEO, Kim Fournais, told Reuters that the company may give outside investors a new chance to cash in and this could come as a new IPO in Copenhagen.

Fournais stated:

There’s always been a wish to eventually do a listing of Saxo.

He also added that the bank is not in a hurry to do it as “market turmoil persists” but hinted that it still could happen as early as this year.