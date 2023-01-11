Saxo Bank looking at Copenhagen IPO following failed SPAC acquisition

A month after Saxo Bank terminated the merger deal with blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC), the Denmark-based Group says there is still a chance for an IPO.
Saxo CEO, Kim Fournais, told Reuters that the company may give outside investors a new chance to cash in and this could come as a new IPO in Copenhagen.
Fournais stated:
Kim Fournais
There’s always been a wish to eventually do a listing of Saxo.
He also added that the bank is not in a hurry to do it as “market turmoil persists” but hinted that it still could happen as early as this year.
According to a source familiar with the matter, Saxo can also consider private share placement as shareholders Chinese automaker Geely (0175.HK) and Finnish insurer Sampo (SAMPO.HE) are looking to reduce their stakes. Fournais said that the company will keep “all options open” but the plan for now is to go public.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.