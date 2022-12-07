Saxo Bank drops plans for public listing, terminates SPAC deal

Saxo’s SPAC partner, DCAC is now considering other option.
The company stated:
DCAC is contemplating its options, taking into account its business combination deadline of 11 January 2023, subject to potential extension.
Saxo is the second company to terminate plans of going public in the recent months. Retail broker eToro also aborted its plans for SPAC merger in July with Betsy Cohen’s blank-check company as the two companies could not complete the deal before the deadline.
