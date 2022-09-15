Saxo Bank confirms plans to explore Euronext Amsterdam listing through SPAC deal

Global digital trading and investment platform Saxo Bank on Thursday revealed it intends to become a public company through a merger with the blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC).

The Denmark-based Group further detailed that upon completion of the deal, the public listed brokerage will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

The broker added that the purpose of the potential listing aims to diversify its shareholder base. It will also raise Saxo’s profile and further accelerate its growth strategy.

Kim Fournais, CEO & Founder, Saxo Bank, commented: