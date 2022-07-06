eToro is staying private, deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp V terminated

eToro and FinTech Acquisition Corp. V on Tuesday announced their decision to officially terminate their merger plans.

The firms announced their proposed merger in March 2021. However, more than a year after it was announced, the Israel’s online brokerage eToro and Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check company entered into a termination agreement on 1 July.

The growing inflation and worries over recession have made the conditions challenging and the two companies decided against the merger. According to the official announcement, neither party will pay a termination fee.