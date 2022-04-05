Saxo Bank adds Henrik Andersen to its Board of Directors

Saxo Bank has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Vestas CEO, Henrik Andersen. The bank is increasing its focus on ESG and empowering more people to make an impact with their investments.
The shareholders of Saxo Bank voted at an extraordinary general meeting on 4 April 2022 to elect Henrik Andersen as a new member of the Board of Directors, the company announced today.
Henrik Andersen commented:
Henrik Andersen
Saxo Bank has been on a remarkable journey over the past years. It is a true entrepreneurial success story that has evolved into an international leader within trading and investing – still with massive potential as more people start to invest across the world.
Andersen serves as President & CEO of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, a global provider of sustainable energy solutions. He has previously been in the role of Group President & CEO of Hempel A/S and held executive leadership positions in ISS A/S. Andersen has worked for more than a decade in the financial industry during the beginning of his career.
We are very happy to welcome Henrik Andersen to Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors. Henrik is a seasoned international leader, with comprehensive leadership and commercial acumen, understanding the importance of people and culture as the foundation of any successful business, and I am personally very honored that he will use some of his limited time with Saxo Bank.
Last year, Saxo Bank welcomed a record-number of new clients, and they increasingly look for their investments to make an impact on the world. Henrik Andersen’s expertise in the area of ESG and sustainability is unparalleled, and we are truly proud that he is now a member of Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors.
