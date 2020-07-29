Samtrade expands global footprint and secures FCA and ASIC licences

Online trading broker Samtrade announced obtaining authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as a financial service provider in the UK. The new authorisation is part of the company’s goal to offer regulated and secure services for its clients globally.
Samtrade also announced securing an Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).
With the FCA and AFS authorisations, Samtrade can now provide regulated financial services in Europe and Asia. The also compliment the International Business Companies (IBC) licence Samtrade received from the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The company is also regulated by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB).
Sam Goh, Founder and CEO, Samtrade FX commented:
Since incorporation, ensuring trust and confidence in every trade has been central in everything that we do. These added layers of regulation – on top of the existing licences that Samtrade FX already holds, reinforces our commitment toward setting the highest possible standards in corporate governance, trading experience, and client satisfaction. It also enhances SamAideTM, which offers robust fund security for clients to trade with a peace of mind.
Samtrade was established in 2015 and since then it has expanded its operation across Europe, Southeast Asia and Greater China.
Goh added:
Our comprehensive technological infrastructure has ensured prompt execution of client trades without complications and minimal technical issues. This technology set-up, together with our continuous rigour in adhering to new regulatory standards, is the foundation on which we conduct business and differentiate ourselves, and this approach has been validated by an ever-growing list of retail and institutional clients turning to us for impeccable services.