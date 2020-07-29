Samtrade expands global footprint and secures FCA and ASIC licences

Online trading broker Samtrade announced obtaining authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as a financial service provider in the UK. The new authorisation is part of the company’s goal to offer regulated and secure services for its clients globally.

Samtrade also announced securing an Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

With the FCA and AFS authorisations, Samtrade can now provide regulated financial services in Europe and Asia. The also compliment the International Business Companies (IBC) licence Samtrade received from the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The company is also regulated by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB).