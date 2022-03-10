RoboMarkets announces premium partnership with football club Eintracht Frankfurt

RoboMarkets today revealed that starting this year, the provider of investment services in financial markets will be a premium partner of professional football club Eintracht Frankfurt from Bundesliga.
The partnership agreement between RoboMarkets and Eintracht Frankfurt will last until the end of the 2023/2024 season, according the official announcement shared with LeapRate.
RoboMarkets will receive the Premium Partner status as part of the agreement. The logo of the company will be showcased on advertising panels, and appear in TV advertisements during the matches. Additionally, there will be a series of marketing and communication activities via the football club’s digital channels.
The partnership agreement also covers EintrachtTech, a digital subsidiary of Eintracht Frankfurt that develops an application for fans named Mainaqila. The app runs breaking news for the club and streams interviews on EintrachtTV and EintrachtFM. The Mainaqila app allows fans to buy merchandise, tickets for matches, and receive access to exclusive offers from partners.
RoboMarkets and EintrachtTech are focused on collaborative applications of technological solutions, which help to develop and improve Mainaqila and make it more convenient for the club’s fans.
Axel Hellmann, Eintracht Frankfurt board spokesman commented:
With RoboMarkets, we’ve managed to onboard a Premium Partner that not just thinks about the future but is actually living in it. With Frankfurt being one of the world’s most important financial centres, there are brand new visions opening up here for all parties, which everyone can be happy about.
Maximilian Felske and Gottfried Korzuch, General Managers of RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, added:
We see Eintracht Frankfurt as our strategic partner in the coming years, who will support us significantly in expanding the awareness levels of RoboMarkets in existing as well as new territories. Our partnership is shaping our ambitious vision of meeting challenges head-on at the very top of our respective leagues in Germany and Europe on a consistent basis.
Last year, RoboMarkets expanded its offering with fractional shares and more than 500 new instruments.