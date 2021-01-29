Robinhood poised to restart trading after GameStop backlash

Online brokerage Robinhood, which has been in the eye of the storm during GameStop frenzy in the past week, has raised over $1 billion from existing investors and credit lines from banks to support its financial position after a volatile four days.

The Financial Times reported that the broker has drawn several hundred million dollars through credit facility with banks led by JPMorgan and including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Wells Fargo.

The move follows Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other retail broker’s decision to block access to viral stocks such as GameStop, AMC and Blackberry on Thursday. The restriction caused a severe outrage among users.