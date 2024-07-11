HSBC Partners with IBKR for New Global Asset Trading Platform

HSBC and Interactive Brokers (IBKR) have teamed up to deliver a digital investment platform for customers in the UAE. The new trading solution aims to be a one-stop shop for asset trading in the region, allowing users to buy and sell bonds, ETFs, and equities in 25+ markets.

A day after HSBC partnered with Visa for a cross-border payment solution, the British financial services group is now working with Interactive Brokers. HSBC will use IBKR’s WorldTrader platform to allow its clients to access a single, feature-rich hub for trading. The new solution will provide customers with trading functionality worldwide.

Interactive Brokers executive Steven Sanders said he was “pleased” that HSBC will now leverage its white-label financial solutions to serve a growing client base of brokers and banks. He added:

Our suite of services includes powerful technology and trading tools, competitive pricing, and access to global markets. Institutions worldwide continue to select our platform to streamline their businesses and meet the needs of their clients efficiently.

While the initial announcement targets HSBC customers in the UAE, there are plans for the service to expand to new markets in the coming months. Interactive Brokers was seen as an excellent partner due to its experience in delivering reliable and high-quality services for banks. The services include automated trade execution, 24/7 in 150+ markets, and access to a comprehensive database with real-time information and expert analysis. IBKR recently enhanced its own solutions after going live with European stock options and index futures in June.