Menu

Robinhood picks Goldman Sachs for $20 billion IPO

Exchange December 9, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Stock trading app Robinhood Markets Inc has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead the development of an initial public offering (IPO) which could come next year with expected value at over $20 billion.

Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources, that the IPO will come some time in 2021 but the exact timing will be subject to market conditions. The Robinhood’s last funding round in September valued the company at $11.7 billion.

Robinhood
Share via

According to PitchBook data, US-based crypto trading platform has raised a little more than $2 billion from private investors. Robinhood was backed by venture capital investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia and Ribbit Capital, as well as celebrities including rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Jared Leto.

Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Baiju Bhatt and Vladimir Tenev, whose goal was to democratize finance. Users of the platform are able to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies.

In recent months, the trading platform gained popularity among the crypto traders because of the commission-free trades. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic also drove Robin’s growth up as trading became more popular among young investors during lockdown.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Gate.io releases ETH2 staking solutionExchangeMore information on Gate.io's ETH2 staking solution: Gate.io will list ETH2 tokens and holding ETH2 tokens will be a certificate for users to particip…

Robinhood picks Goldman Sachs for $20 billion IPO

0
Send this to a friend