Robinhood to pay $65 million to settle charges with SEC for misleading customers

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Robinhood Financial LLC for failing to disclose that the firm received payments from trading firms that Robinhood routed customer orders to. The firm also failed to fulfill its duty of seeking the best reasonably available terms to execute customer orders. Robinhood agreed to pay $65 million to settle the charges.

According to the Commission, between 2015 and late 2018, Robinhood made misleading statements and omissions, including in FAQ pages on its website, about its largest revenue source when describing how it made money. Namely, the firm failed to disclose the payments from trading firms for Robinhood sending its customer orders to them for execution, also known as “payment for order flow.”

The SEC found that one of Robinhood’s selling points to customers was the “commission free” trading, but due in large part to its unusually high payment for order flow rates, Robinhood customers’ orders were executed at lower prices than other brokers. According to the US regulator, Robinhood falsely claimed in a website FAQ between October 2018 and June 2019 that its execution quality matched or beat that of its competitors. However, SEC determined that Robinhood provided lower trade prices that in total deprived customers of $34.1 million even after taking into account the savings from not paying a commission. Robinhood made these false statements during time in which the company was growing rapidly.