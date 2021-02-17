Plus500 starts new $25M share buyback program

Plus500 has had two share buyback programs previously, the last one announced in August 2020 and will end by the end of February. As part of it, $88.8 million in the company shares were bought back in 2020.

The purchases of share will take place in an open market transaction and market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors will be taken into consideration. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (“CS”) is appointed to manage the programme on the company’s behalf. Plus500 and its directors cannot invoke changes to the programme.

Plus500‘s buyback programme will run until 11 August 2021 or until the announcement of the for the end of the financial year.