Plus500 secures DFSA licence in United Arab Emirates

We are delighted to have received licence authorisation from the DFSA in the UAE and we are excited to bring our market-leading technology capabilities to customers in the region. This is the latest realisation of our strategy to enter new markets, develop new products, and deepen engagement with our customers.
Zruia highlighted that since 2020, Plus500 has secured licences in the US, Japan, Estonia, the Seychelles and the UAE, some of them through acquisitions.
He added:
Consequently, Plus500 has a valuable and growing portfolio of twelve licences, ensuring that our growing business continues to be built on a strong regulatory foundation.
