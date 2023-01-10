Plus500 reports 2022 revenue of $832 million

Plus500 today released a year-end trading update, announcing that the company’s revenue for the financial year 2022 has reached $832 million. This is a 15.7% jump compared to the previous year’s $718.7 million.

According to the retail broker’s estimates, customer income dropped to approximately $639 million in 2022 from $702.8 million in the previous year. 106,000 new clients joined the platform last year, compared to 196,336 during the prior one.

The number of active customers on the platform also decreased to approximately 280,000, from 407,374 in 2021.