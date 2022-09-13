Integral records 5% MoM decrease in ADV in August

Integral, a technology company in the FX market, has published its trading metrics for August 2022.
During last month, the company registered client average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms of $46.3 billion. The numbers were 5.1% lower compared to July 2022 when the ADV reached $48.8 billion.
However, Integral registered a 4.8 % rise in ADV, compared to the same period the previous year.
