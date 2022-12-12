IG Group adds AQSE stocks to its UK trading offering

London-listed broker IG Group, has added stocks listed in the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) to its trading instruments.
The AQSE stocks are now available to trade electronically on IG Group’s trading and investing platform, IG.com.
Aquis Exchange, CEO Alasdair Haynes, commented:
We are thrilled that IG Group is now offering AQSE stocks to an increasingly engaged retail investor audience through their electronic trading platform. Improving investor accessibility is vital to the democratisation of capital in the UK, and we continue to press for equal opportunities for all investors.