IG Group adds AQSE stocks to its UK trading offering

We are thrilled that IG Group is now offering AQSE stocks to an increasingly engaged retail investor audience through their electronic trading platform. Improving investor accessibility is vital to the democratisation of capital in the UK, and we continue to press for equal opportunities for all investors.

The AQSE stocks are now available to trade electronically on IG Group’s trading and investing platform, IG.com.

London-listed broker IG Group, has added stocks listed in the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) to its trading instruments.

Adam Blemings, Head of Trading at IG Group said:

We aim to provide ambitious, self-directed individuals with unparalleled access to the world’s financial markets to help them reach their financial goals. We are thrilled to add AQSE stocks electronically as the latest in our ongoing expansion of our array of financial assets.

Earlier in September, IG Group reported that in the first quarter of the financial year, it registered total revenue of £241.8 million, seeing a 11% increase.