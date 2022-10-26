Hantec Markets expands in LATAM, opens a new Chile office

Hantec Markets has unveiled a new office in in Chile as part of the FX and CFDs broker’s continued expansion and development as a global brand.
The new office, located in Santiago, serve as the company’s Latin American Hub and will offer leveraged trading on global currencies, bullion, equities and commodities tailored to the region’s consumer base.
Andrew Speakman, LATAM Business Development Director of Hantec Markets, said:
Our expansion into Latin America is an important point of emphasis for Hantec Markets that will boost our global presence.
Nader Nurmohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Hantec Markets. Added:
We wanted to move into one of the largest financial centers in the region, and Chile has experienced a fintech boom in recent years. Now with our services available, we hope to continue this momentum and empower more financial freedom for people living in Latin America.
In August, Hantec Markets revealed it has agreed to be the official online trading sponsor of Haas F1 Team before the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.