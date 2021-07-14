Goldman Sachs reports slight drop in Q2 report

Goldman Sachs has released its 2021 second quarter report showing a slight fall in net revenue and net profits for the bank compared to its first quarter figures. The Q2 net revenue for 2021 was $15.39 billion, down from the Q1 figure of $17.7 billion. It puts the year-to-date earnings for the company at $33.09 billion.

The net profits for Q2 stand at $5.49 billion. Also down from the Q1 earnings, which were $6.84 billion. This shows that the expenses for Q1 were higher than those for Q2. With Q2 having expenses after tax of $9.9 billion and Q1 having expenses after tax of $10.87 billion.

Despite the slight drop in financial performance, this is still a strong financial showing. This is demonstrated by the returns that shareholders in Goldman Sachs are seeing. The Q2 earnings per share figure is $15.02. This is a significant increase from the 2020 Q2 earnings per share, which were $0.53. However, it is slightly down from the 2021 Q1 earnings per share, which were $18.60.