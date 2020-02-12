GAIN Capital’s volumes up by 23% MoM in January

The US online trading services provider, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), announces operating metrics for January 2020.

The OTC trading volume for the retail segment was $161.4 billion, making a 23.4% increase in MoM but still down 12.3% compared to January the previous year.

The average daily volume OTC trading made a 17.7% MoM increase with $7.3 billion but was down with 13.1% YoY.

Number of futures contracts reached 648,101 for January, up by 35.8% MoM and 9.6% YoY.

Glenn Stevens, GAIN Capital CEO, commented:

Trading conditions in January saw a solid improvement over December and the fourth quarter in general, with Retail daily volumes increasing 18% and Futures up 36% month on month. Coming off a prolonged period of low volatility during 2019, we remain focused on our longer term strategy but are encouraged by how the new year has begun.

The complete report for January 2020 can be seen here.

