Gain Capital’s April trading volumes drop by over 50% MoM

The OTC trading volume for the retail segment fell to $ 188.1 billion from $388.6 last month, registering a 51.6% MoM decrease. The numbers are still up by 28.6% compared to April last year.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) reported significant drop in operating metrics for April 2020. The US online trading services provider’s retail segment metric halved compared to the coronavirus driven surging volatility in March .

The average daily volume OTC trading dropped by 51% MoM with $8.6 billion, compared to March when it was 17.7%.

Futures contracts amounted to 567,189 in April, a 19.2% MoM drop compared to 701,820 last month.

The retail FX brand of Gain Capital Holdings Inc, Forex.com’s Japanese business reported that on 14 April 2020 its server was accessed by an unauthorized third party. The platform cautioned its users that their personal data may have been viewed and advised them to change their passwords as a preventative measure. The company reported that the access to its systems was immediately blocked, an investigation was initiated and the authorities were notified upon the discovery of the issue.