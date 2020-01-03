FXSpotStream’s 2019 volume up 21% YoY

Multibank FX aggregation service FXSpotStream has released its volumes report for the last month of 2019 and for the whole last year. ADV in December MoM (Dec vs Nov ’19) based on 22 days increased 0.43%.

FXSpotStream’s ADV based on 21 days to compare the same trading time period to other FX venues would be USD32.572 billion, a MoM increase of 5.22%.

FXSpotStream’s ADV YoY (Dec ’19 vs Dec ’18) based on 22 days in December decreased 4.40%. ADV YoY based on 21 days in December to compare the same trading time period to other FX venues would represent an increase of 0.15%.

FXSpotStream’s ADV for all of 2019 was up 21% when compared to the same period during 2018 making FXSpotStream the fastest growing eFX venue in 2019.

YoY (Jan – Dec ‘19 vs ’Jan – Dec ‘18) total supported volume increased 20.71% – USD9.356 trillion vs USD7.750 trillion.

December’s ADV of USD32.572 billion was 8.52% greater than CBOE HotSpot’s ADV of USD29.910 billion – exceeding CBOE/HotSpot’s ADV every month since November 2018, with the exception of 1 month.

In August FXSpotStream recorded its highest ADV ever at USD43.2 billion and supported the most volume in any one month since FSS went live – USD951 billion.

Unlike most other FX venues, the FXSpotStream Service was open 22 days (versus 21) in December.