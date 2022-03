The company registered $63.135billion in average daily volumes in January 2022. Its daily volume on 24 February reached $113.665billion.

The company noted that prior to the recent events it was on track to register its second highest ADV. However, due to the recent volatility that started late last week, the firm’s ADV rose to the highest ever.

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has just published its monthly metrics for February 2022.

The ADV numbers were 19.15% higher than in January 2022 and 27.30% on a yearly basis.

FXSpotStream’s overall volume reached $1.263trillion, up 27.30% YoY increase compared to the same period last year.

The January ADV numbers are based on 20 trading days.

The company’s ADV for the first two months of 2022 has reached $57.937billion, an increase of 17.48% compared to the same period last year