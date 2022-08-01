FXSpotStream posts $64 billion ADV in July

July overtook June as the firm’s second highest ADV ever. The numbers increased 0.3% compared to the previous month when the ADV stood at $63.84billion.

During last month, the average daily volume came in at $64.04 billion.

FXSpotStream, provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for July 2022.

Additionally, the ADV was 33.7% higher compared to the same period during the previous year.

In July, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.35 trillion. The numbers were 27.6% up from the $1.29 trillion, recorded in June 2022. The firm highlighted that this is the seventh month in a row to bring overall trading volume surpassing $1 trillion.

The ADV recorded from January to July, came in at $62.05 billion, up by 25.3% compared to the same period last year.

The July ADV numbers are based on 21 trading days.