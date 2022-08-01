FXSpotStream posts $64 billion ADV in July

In July, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.35 trillion. The numbers were 27.6% up from the $1.29 trillion, recorded in June 2022. The firm highlighted that this is the seventh month in a row to bring overall trading volume surpassing $1 trillion.
The ADV recorded from January to July, came in at $62.05 billion, up by 25.3% compared to the same period last year.
The July ADV numbers are based on 21 trading days.
