FXCM enhances Single Share and Stock Basket offerings

FXCM Group, LLC, an international provider of forex and CFD trading services, has today announced expanding its Single Share CFD and Stock Basket product lines.
The broker is continuing to enhance its offering with the addition of shares from Hong Kong’s primary exchange the HKEX, and an additional 50 NYSE and NASDAQ listed companies to its US Share CFD offering.
Trading shares with FXCM do not have minimum commission values, which allows clients to start with trade sizes as small as 1/10th of a share on US, DE, FR and UK listed companies.
The company also expanded its stock basket offering with the launch of Big China Tech (ATMX)” basket. FXCM’s portfolio now includes fourteen stock baskets which combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The Big China Tech (ATMX) basket includes four of the most popular Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong, Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi. These stocks are quickly growing and are considered a benchmark index for the performance of the Chinese Tech industry, comparable to its US counterpart – the FAANG index.
Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented:
Our Stock Basket and Share CFD products are some of our most popular instruments and we are excited to announce their expansion, providing even more trade opportunities for our clients. With constantly shifting markets and new company shares booming, we will always continue our focus on growing our offering so that clients can make the most of their FXCM account, no matter what is moving in the markets.
Stock trading at FXCM is available through the company website, mobile and desktop trading platforms in addition to a multitude of third-party platforms via FXCM’s robust REST, FIX, JAVA and FOREXCONNECT APIs.
Earlier in February, FXCM Group expanding its Stock Basket offering to customers further. The broker had previously introduced a portfolio of Stock Baskets in May 2020 and now they are expanding this offering with the addition of seven new baskets.