FXCM enhances Single Share and Stock Basket offerings

FXCM Group, LLC, an international provider of forex and CFD trading services, has today announced expanding its Single Share CFD and Stock Basket product lines.

The broker is continuing to enhance its offering with the addition of shares from Hong Kong’s primary exchange the HKEX, and an additional 50 NYSE and NASDAQ listed companies to its US Share CFD offering.

Trading shares with FXCM do not have minimum commission values, which allows clients to start with trade sizes as small as 1/10th of a share on US, DE, FR and UK listed companies.

The company also expanded its stock basket offering with the launch of Big China Tech (ATMX)” basket. FXCM’s portfolio now includes fourteen stock baskets which combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument.