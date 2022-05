UK and EU brokerage platform Freetrade has released its consolidated report of its business for the financial year 2021, ended on 30 September.

The firm reported revenue of £12.7 million for the financial year. This was a 647% jump from the previous year’s £1.7 million revenue.

This was attributed to the tripled trading volumes during the period which reached £3.3 billion. Compared to the previous year’s £0.8 billion, the numbers were 313% higher.