Exness shows 10% growth for MoM trading figures

After releasing its trading volume figures for June, Exness has shown positive growth in two of the primary metrics for trading volume. The Forex and CFD broker has shown an increase of more than 10% between May and June and an 84% increase when comparing June 2020 figures to June 2021.

For June 2021, it had a trading volume of $861.7 billion. This is compared to $778.3 billion in May 2021 and $468.5 billion in June 2020. The trading volume for June 2020 is a record amount for the company for June. It’s also the second-highest trading volume it has posted, with March 2021 holding the record of $930.6 billion.

The company has shown positive growth for every year of operation, with 2019 the only exception to this as it hit similar figures to 2018. The 2021 figures show trading volumes around 80 times higher than those of 2010 generally, although a comparison between June 2021 and June 2010 has a trading volume almost 200 times higher.