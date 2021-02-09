Exclusive: Exness sponsors iFEX – the first financial virtual expo in MENA

LeapRate exclusive… Multi-asset broker Exness will be taking part in the iFEX virtual expo on the 10th and 11th of February as a strategic sponsor. The first financial virtual expo in the MENA region will attract attendees from leading brands in the online trading, fintech, banking, digital assets, blockchain, and payments sphere, in a full-scale, highly immersive virtual conference.

How will iFEX happen?

iFEX will provide free passes for visitors as well as a unique opportunity to network, engage, and access the latest offerings from exhibitors showcasing their products and services through customizable 3D booths.

What part will Exness play in the expo?

As strategic sponsor, Exness will have the biggest virtual booth at the expo, where attendees will be able to talk to company representatives. Additionally, Exness will be participating in the virtual conferences with two speakers. Exness Market Analyst Michael Stark will be talking about production inflation and its impact on the financial markets in 2021, while Exness Key Account Manager Shadi Salloum will be talking about how to think out of the box when it comes to technical analysis.