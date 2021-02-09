Exclusive: Exness sponsors iFEX – the first financial virtual expo in MENA

LeapRate exclusive… Multi-asset broker Exness will be taking part in the iFEX virtual expo on the 10th and 11th of February as a strategic sponsor. The first financial virtual expo in the MENA region will attract attendees from leading brands in the online trading, fintech, banking, digital assets, blockchain, and payments sphere, in a full-scale, highly immersive virtual conference.
How will iFEX happen?
iFEX will provide free passes for visitors as well as a unique opportunity to network, engage, and access the latest offerings from exhibitors showcasing their products and services through customizable 3D booths.
What part will Exness play in the expo?
As strategic sponsor, Exness will have the biggest virtual booth at the expo, where attendees will be able to talk to company representatives. Additionally, Exness will be participating in the virtual conferences with two speakers. Exness Market Analyst Michael Stark will be talking about production inflation and its impact on the financial markets in 2021, while Exness Key Account Manager Shadi Salloum will be talking about how to think out of the box when it comes to technical analysis.
We are proud to be a sponsor of such an event and very excited about this shift to the virtual world of networking. The situation with the pandemic calls for the need to adapt and innovate and we are great supporters and representatives of this view. iFEX will serve as a unique forum for everyone involved in fintech, banking, digital assets, blockchain, and payments sphere to connect, expand their knowledge, grow their business network and unleash the power of professional networking online.
Khaldoun Nusair, AFAQ Group Chairman added:
While the Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the world the way we know it, we have decided to go the extra mile and turn this challenge into an opportunity by virtually reconnecting traders, IBs, brokers, entrepreneurs, and everyone else involved in the financial sector. We are extremely happy that Exness, an exceptional innovator and pioneer in the fintech sector, is joining us not only as our guests and speakers, but as key supporters by being strategic sponsors.
iFEX will provide an environment where attendees will be able to chat, visit halls, join conferences and do video and audio calls. The two-day event, organized by AFAQ GROUP, will be accessible from anywhere in the world and available on all devices.