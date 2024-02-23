Exness celebrates global recognition as a Best Place to Work in 2024

Exness, recognised as the world’s largest retail broker by trading volume, has proudly received the prestigious 2024 Best Place to Work certificate.

This acknowledgement underscores the exceptional work environment and remarkable levels of employee satisfaction maintained by the company. This global recognition is a crowning achievement following three consecutive years of obtaining the certificate in Cyprus, between 2021 and 2023.

The awarded certificate is based on a rigorous evaluation of a multi-disciplinary range of criteria, such as leadership, growth, opportunities, and HR practices. Exness aced various key areas, including career progression, culture of engagement, and talent strategy, with 97% of employees acknowledging it is an exceptional employer. 91% of respondents also expressed a likelihood of recommending Exness as a prospective employer.

Employee testimonials underscore Exness’s distinctive culture, emphasising the well-being and job satisfaction of its workforce. A survey respondent stated, “The company always thrives on providing better work and life quality.” At the same time, another commented that at Exness, “fairness and equality are paramount.” “It’s a team that values collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity” and a “supportive culture that sets it apart.”

Fuad Karimov, Exness Chief People Officer, said:

This global acknowledgement from a world-reputed program such as Best Places to Work is a stamp of approval for every strategic decision we make to create a nurturing and dynamic work environment. We truly understand the importance of investing in our people, as they are the cornerstone of our success. This certification will fuel our efforts to not only maintain our workplace standards but also innovate with new ideas for employee engagement, development, and satisfaction.

Exness empowers its employees to strive for excellence through its dedication to ongoing learning, personalised development plans, and pathways for advancement. In addition, Exness’ comprehensive benefits package, including company cars (for over 1000 Cyprus employees), in-house gyms, corporate doctors, and a flexible work model, affirms its reputation as a top-tier employer.