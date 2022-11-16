CMC Markets sees a 21% increase in net operating income in H2 2023

CMC Markets today released its interim results for the fiscal half year 2023, ended 30 September 2022.

The London-listed broker generated trading net revenue of £128.4 million during the period. The numbers climbed 27% compared to the same period the previous year.

Net operating income reached £153.5 million in the first half of the year, registering a jump of 21% compared to H1 2022. The numbers were in line with the company’s expectations.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

I am pleased to report another strong performance for the first six months of the year. We saw an acceleration in activity across FX and commodities in addition to the normal activity across our index flow during a period of heightened focus on monetary policy action around the globe and a pickup in market volatility and trading volumes.

CMC Markets recorded £36.6 million in pre-tax profits with just a 1% difference compared to the previous year’s £36.0 million.