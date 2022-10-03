CMC Markets launches CMC Invest in UK

CMC Markets has revealed the launch of its new UK investment platform
The platform aims to support investors throughout their entire investment journey.
Albert Soleiman, Head of CMC Invest UK, said:
Investing can be complicated and many times disconnected from why and what we’re investing for. CMC Invest aims to provide the tools and processes needed to help guide customers through their entire investing journey and empower them to make choices that suit them.
CMC Invest offers investments with US and UK listed shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investment trusts. CMC also has plans to expand its services with stocks and shares ISAs and USD currency wallets.
Additionally, the platform offers commission-free services, however there is a 0.5% foreign exchange fee.
Soleiman added:
Investing is never one size for all and our goal is to make it personal for each of our customers. We’re very excited to offer a platform based on our customers’ needs and be there every step of the way, to grow and adapt to help them to reach their financial goals.
