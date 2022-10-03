CMC Markets launches CMC Invest in UK

Investing can be complicated and many times disconnected from why and what we’re investing for. CMC Invest aims to provide the tools and processes needed to help guide customers through their entire investing journey and empower them to make choices that suit them.

CMC Markets has revealed the launch of its new UK investment platform

CMC Invest offers investments with US and UK listed shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investment trusts. CMC also has plans to expand its services with stocks and shares ISAs and USD currency wallets.

Additionally, the platform offers commission-free services, however there is a 0.5% foreign exchange fee.

Soleiman added: