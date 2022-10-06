CMC Markets expects 20% increase in net operating income in H1 2023

CMC Markets today released a pre-close trading update for the first half of the financial year 2023, revealing it has registered a 20% increase in net operating income, compared to H1 2022.

The London-listed broker reported net operating income is expected to reach about £153 million, compared to £127 million during the first half of the previous year.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer commented:

We closed the first six months with a pickup in market volatility and client trading volumes driving an improvement in operating income versus last year.

CMC Market further detailed that it expects leveraged gross client income to be £155 million. Compared to H1 2022’s £127 million, this is a 22% rise.