CMC Markets expects 20% increase in net operating income in H1 2023

The expectation of net non-leveraged net trading revenue, however, is expected to fall 14% to £21 million from the £24 million in H1 2022.
The company highlighted its new UK investment platform – CMC Invest, launched in the beginning of October.
Lord Cruddas added:
As part of our diversification strategy, we are pleased to have launched our new UK non-leveraged business, CMC Invest. This move into self-directed investing marks a significant milestone for us, representing a major opportunity for growth and diversification into the non-leveraged market. While it is still in its initial stages of development, as we plan to add further functionality over the coming months, our goal is to provide unrivalled market access to investors through the best technology and lower transactional costs and fees.
Additionally, the Group confirmed that its new business expansion to grow its net operating income by 30% over the next three years based on the 2022 results and underlying conditions remains on track.
