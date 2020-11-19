CMC Markets net operating income up 126% YoY in H1 2020

The global provider of online trading CMC Markets Plc released interim results for the first half of the financial year 2021, ending 30 September 2020.

The group registered record trading performance for the first half of 2020, with net operating income up by 126% YoY to £230.9 million, compared to same period last year when it was £102.3 million). CMC Markets gained momentum in 2020 and continued its streak. The heightened volatility in the markets was a contributing factor, largely stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic which increased trading activity.

CFD gross client income reached 68% YoY rise, representing increased client trading and demand from new and existing clients. CFD revenue per active client was up by 66% to £3,392, with an strategic focus on high quality clients. CFD active clients increased by 42% YoY to 59,082.