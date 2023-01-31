CMC Invest to launch in Singapore

London-listed global online financial trading firm CMC Markets today announced that its subsidiary CMC Markets Singapore Invest (CMSI) has secured an approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a capital markets services licence (CMSL).

CMSI is now able to offer online and mobile trading of globally listed shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), futures and options in Singapore.

With the new license, CMSI will offer its multi-product single platform, CMC Invest, to clients to trade international and local stocks, ETFs, futures and options.