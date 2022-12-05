CMC Invest expands offering with flexible stocks and shares ISAs

We want our customers to feel empowered to make choices that suit their own investment journey. That is why we are excited to be offering these additional features. A flexible stocks & shares ISA isn’t typically offered on other investment platforms – we are fortunate with our technology to be able to offer this to clients giving them more flexibility to invest how and when they want.

CMC Market’s newly launched stock trading platform , CMC Invest, today announced launching its “Plus Plan” account. The new offering allows investors to open flexible shares and stocks Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs), as well as a currency wallet in USD.

According to the official announcement, the additional features are available for a flat custody fee of £10 per month without additional commissions. The company further detailed that CMC Invest clients can take money out of their accounts and put it again during the same tax year without affecting their ISA allowances.

The new offering is aimed at customers who want to invest up to £20,000 a year and protect their investment returns from tax. These features allow customers to not pay dividend allowance and the capital gains tax with annual exemption cut from £12,300 for this tax year to £6,000 in 2023/2024 and £3,000 in 2024/2025.

Additionally, the Plus plan offers a USD currency wallet, alongside its main GBP wallet, allow customers to avoid FX fees.

Meanwhile, CMC Markets recently released its interim results for the fiscal half year 2023, reporting a 21% increase in net operating income.