Capital.com sees 233% rise in new clients in Q1 2021

Capital.com has revealed that its trading volumes for the first quarter of 2021 which ended on 31 March. During the first quarter, the European investment trading platform increased the number of clients to over 2 million.

The company reported that the number of new clients onboarded during the first quarter rose 233% compared to the previous quarter. Capital.com saw 78% increase in trading volume reaching $82 billion.

The high numbers the platform registered are partly attributed to the global market rally and rising retail participation in financial markets resulting from the lockdown measures.

