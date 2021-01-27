Capital.com reports strong performance for 2020

Another unit of the group, Capital Com SV Investments Limited, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), reported that in 2020 the number of traders grew 541 % YoY. In December 2020, monthly trades rose 1,200% YoY.

The number of clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Limited, the Group’s FCA authorised and regulated entity, grew 3,600 % between 2019 and 2020. In December 2020, monthly trades had increased 3,673% year-on-year.

The fintech company Capital.com has reported healthy trading results in 2020. The firm expanded globally, becoming home to traders from over 200 countries and onboarding a record number of new clients.

Jonathan Squires, Capital.com’s CEO, commented:

I am proud of the strong results and momentum we have achieved, which will carry us into 2021 and beyond. We remain focused on delivering on our mission to provide a client-focused, secure trading solution and offering the best trading experience on the market. Our record results for 2020 are a testament to our innovative offering, successful investments in technology and scalability, and the incredible resilience demonstrated by our team in a very tough year. We are excited for the future and plan to enter new markets including Australia and Canada in 2021.

In May 2020, Capital.com included spread betting, a new popular form of online trading, to its product portfolio for UK clients.

Guilhem Tranchant, Managing Director of Capital.com in the UK, commented:

As a leading provider of CFD trading, adding financial spread betting capabilities was an important step to extend our high-quality portfolio of products and it will be a key contributor to Capital.com growth for 2021. The launch of our spread betting service reflects our ambition to continue growing our product offering and becoming one of the top players in the online trading industry worldwide.

Capital.com continued to expand its offering, bringing the total number of financial instruments available for CFD trading and spread betting to over 3,000. Clients can now access popular and liquid stocks, indices, currency pairs, crypto-to-fiat pairs and commodities, as well as ETFs, futures and several dedicated thematic indices.

Capital.com also introduced several new deposit and withdrawal methods improve the trading experience for its clients. Now the list of methods includes debit and credit cards, bank wire transfer, ApplePay, Webmoney, Multibanco, iDeal, Sofort, Giropay, Przelewy24, Qiwi, 2c2p, Astropay TEF, Trustly, UnionPay International, Dragonpay, Doku.

In December 2020, Capital.com announced its partnership with TradingView, online trading community, to allow its clients to trade with their Capital.com’s accounts while benefiting from TradingView’s customisable charts and technical analysis.

Capital.com also continued to invest in the safety of its platform, which is backed by FinTech developments such as eQ bias detection system, adding two factor authentication.