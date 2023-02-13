CAPEX.com launches Real Shares Dealing and announces Zach King as new Brand Ambassador

Online trading platform CAPEX.com has introduced CAPEX Invest for its clients in the MENA region. The product line gives out free share to all new customers under the “Experience the Magic of Trading – Anywhere, Anytime, Anything” promotion of its new Brand Ambassador, Zach King.

The broker launched in 2018 and in 2020 it obtained a license from ADGM which boosted its growth in the MENA region.

With CAPEX Invest, clients gain access to more than 5000 US, EU and UK-listed shares and to over 100 ETFs from 10 major exchanges.