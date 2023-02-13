CAPEX.com launches Real Shares Dealing and announces Zach King as new Brand Ambassador

Online trading platform CAPEX.com has introduced CAPEX Invest for its clients in the MENA region. The product line gives out free share to all new customers under the “Experience the Magic of Trading – Anywhere, Anytime, Anything” promotion of its new Brand Ambassador, Zach King.
The broker launched in 2018 and in 2020 it obtained a license from ADGM which boosted its growth in the MENA region.
With CAPEX Invest, clients gain access to more than 5000 US, EU and UK-listed shares and to over 100 ETFs from 10 major exchanges.
It’s a real pleasure to announce our collaboration with Zach King. He is a source of inspiration for people worldwide, similar to what we represent for our traders. We truly feel that his creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, and unique style perfectly match our offering here at CAPEX.com. Together, we are set on making trading and investing as easy as possible for everyone.
Investing in real shares provides clients with the ability to participate in the ownership of a company and earn dividends. Furthermore, owning shares in a company gives investors a sense of participation in its growth and success and can also act as a hedge against inflation, opening the possibility of long-term capital appreciation.
Zach King, the social media personality known for his popular videos on TikTok and Instagram, added:
I’m thrilled to be working with CAPEX.com and taking part in this magical campaign across the world of investing. It’s been a super fun project so far.
