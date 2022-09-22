CAPEX.com expands offering on CAPEX Invest with more than 130 ETFs

Following the zero-commission pre-launch campaign for share dealing of CAPEX.com’s latest product, CAPEX Invest, the firm has added more than 130 of the most important and actively traded Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on the US market. The new offering adds to the more than 5000 global stocks they already provide.
The multi-licensed fintech broker expands its EU portfolio with share dealing and ETF investing. With the new product, clients can invest in over 5000 US, EU, and UK-listed securities, over 130 and thousands of CFDs on all major asset classes on CAPEX WebTrader.
According to the official announcement, for the launch CAPEX.com will offer clients a free stock. They can choose from a list of known companies including Dell, Cisco, Pfizer, Intel, or HP. The broker further offers a zero-commission promotion, depending on the account type.
Over the last two years, CAPEX’s main goal has been to develop an app that fits the financial needs of the modern retail investor. Launching CAPEX Invest is the next step in this effort. As a multi-asset broker with years of experience, we try to give our investors the best opportunities to diversify their portfolios. Our European customers have become increasingly interested in real-time stock exchange investing, so we offer them exceptional trading conditions.
Executive Director at CAPEX, Christina Koullapi:
As more people worldwide realize the benefits of engaging in the financial markets, the need for an easy-to-use stock trading app has never been higher. CAPEX.com aids both new and experienced traders in finding investment opportunities. They can use CAPEX WebTrader to trade assets worldwide.
Additionally, Patrascu highlighted that the next step for the brokerage is to offer CAPEX Invest to its customers in the United Arab Emirates, with a similar offer and trading conditions adapted to the local market.
Patrascu also noted that CAPEX.com will soon add crypto services to its offer.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate.
