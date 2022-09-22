CAPEX.com expands offering on CAPEX Invest with more than 130 ETFs

Following the zero-commission pre-launch campaign for share dealing of CAPEX.com’s latest product, CAPEX Invest, the firm has added more than 130 of the most important and actively traded Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on the US market. The new offering adds to the more than 5000 global stocks they already provide.

The multi-licensed fintech broker expands its EU portfolio with share dealing and ETF investing. With the new product, clients can invest in over 5000 US, EU, and UK-listed securities, over 130 and thousands of CFDs on all major asset classes on CAPEX WebTrader.

According to the official announcement, for the launch CAPEX.com will offer clients a free stock. They can choose from a list of known companies including Dell, Cisco, Pfizer, Intel, or HP. The broker further offers a zero-commission promotion, depending on the account type.