Acuity Trading Launches R&D Hub in Barcelona

This new Barcelona-based research and development hub is said to be part of Acuity’s strategic expansion plans into Europe. The centre is set to carry out dedicated research into machine learning and data sciences, in the hope that it will go on to develop new-found technologies as well as improve current tech-based capabilities.

Fintech firm Acuity Trading has recently revealed the launch of a brand new R&D centre based in Barcelona, Spain. The recent press release revealed that CEO Andrew Lane completed the constitution for what will be known as Acuity Analytics, earlier this month.

Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, said:

We continue to lead the fintech market with alpha-generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. To maintain this momentum and meet the need for new future-focused technologies to support the evolving fintech market, it is essential to invest and create an R&D collaborative hub that will enable us to fast track the development of successful technologies.

The announcement also reported that Acuity Trading ’s Spanish R&D hub is set to work in collaboration with a group of academics and experts from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC). According to the firm, this collaboration will exist to enhance collaborative ties across both commercial and academic sectors.

Argimiro, who leads a team of Acuity Trading academics in conjunction with the UPC, stated:

Establishing Acuity’s R&D hub in Spain fulfils a long-term personal goal of having an industrial lab associated with our faculty where we can apply our research in Computational Finance and witness our ideas turning into tangible, commercial products.

The press release revealed the logic behind locating the new R&D hub in Spain, citing its potential and talent as key factors in the decision-making process. The decision was also influenced by Spain’s Start-Up Act, unveiled back in December 2020 by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The Start-Up act is complemented by a very appealing 10-year strategic plan to turn Spain into an ‘Entrepreneurial Nation’ by the year 2030.

The fintech firm also hopes to provide ‘better support’ within the banking and investment sectors following its launch in Barcelona.