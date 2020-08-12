LeapRate
BlackBull Markets secures New Zealand FMA licence

Brokers August 12, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand FX and CFD broker BlackBull Markets announced obtaining` derivatives issuer licence from the FMA. The licence strengthens its fintech offering domestically and globally.

Michael Walker, BlackBull Markets’ Director, said:

We have been working with the Financial Markets Authority here in NZ for quite some time now while our business has continued to expand. With the addition of licencing from the FMA, our clients can now rest assured that they’re trading with a regulated broker in one of the safest and fastest-growing financial markets in the world.

The multi asset broker was established back in 2014 and since then it has seen rapid growth and consistently doubled in size YoY over the past three years as well as expanded and tailored its product offering in dozens of new markets.

Walker continued:

We have a really great team here in Auckland and are focused on continuing to strategically grow the business over the coming years with the goal of becoming the leading online financial technology and foreign exchange broker.

