BlackBull Markets secures New Zealand FMA licence

New Zealand FX and CFD broker BlackBull Markets announced obtaining` derivatives issuer licence from the FMA. The licence strengthens its fintech offering domestically and globally.

Michael Walker, BlackBull Markets’ Director, said:

We have been working with the Financial Markets Authority here in NZ for quite some time now while our business has continued to expand. With the addition of licencing from the FMA, our clients can now rest assured that they’re trading with a regulated broker in one of the safest and fastest-growing financial markets in the world.