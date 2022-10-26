BlackBull Markets adds New Zealand share CFDs to its offering

New Zealand-based multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets today announced it has launched CFDs based on New Zealand Exchange (NZX) listed shares.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the broker now offers CFDs based on large companies including Spark, Meridian Energy, Auckland International Airport, Infratil, A2 Milk, and Air New Zealand, as well as smaller but highly volatile stocks such as Pushpay, Skellerup Holdings, Restaurant Brands, and Warehouse Group.
With the newly introduced share CFDs, investors can profit from the rising or falling of a stock price, making them a flexible alternative to simple stock-investing.
Chief Business Development Officer of BlackBull Markets, Anish Lal said that he believes it important that investors are given the option to profit from the rising and falling of stock prices in the local market. He noted that this motivated the broker to seek out the development of these CFD products.
Anish Lal Source: LinkedIn
BlackBull Markets is a proud NZ-based company, and we keep a close eye on the local market. We are keenly aware of the opportunities available in NZX stocks and want our clients to share in these opportunities. With CFD trading, the opportunities that exist in the NZX rival those available in more well-known markets like that which we already offer.
With the new addition, BlackBull Markets now offers over 2000 share and index CFDs from 10 global exchanges. Its offering includes the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, in addition to its traditional share trading platform, BlackBull Shares, which offer access to over 80 exchanges across the world. The broker offers the NZX Share CFDs on MetaTrader 5 accounts.
